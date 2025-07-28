Toronto police looking for suspect in Fort York hit-and-run, victim left with serious injuries

Police tape is shown in Toronto in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run in Fort York on Sunday, which left an elderly woman with life-threatening injuries.

The alleged incident took place at around 10 a.m. in the Brunel Court and Fort York Boulevard area, police said.

An 82-year-old woman was walking across a driveway in the area when she was hit by a white van.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene and was last seen driving towards Fort York Boulevard. The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone in the neighbourhood with information, including those with security or dash cam footage, are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.