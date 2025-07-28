Toronto to feel like 41 today as heat event continues

A multi-day heat event will once again bring sweltering weather to Toronto on Monday with temperatures feeling like 41 later this afternoon.

Environment Canada says the city will see a daytime high of 33 C today but the humidity will make it feel above 40.

“The hottest conditions are expected today and Tuesday,” the national weather agency said in a heat warning posted online.

“Confidence has increased that cooler temperatures will arrive on Wednesday, bringing an end to the heat event.”

Tuesday will see the mercury climb to a high of 31 C, feeling like 38 with the humidity.

Overnight lows of between 19 and 21 will provide little relief from the heat, Environment Canada warned.

During the heat event, officials are urging people to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water,” the heat warning read.

“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside. Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space. If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.”

A high of 30 C is expected on Wednesday but cooler conditions arrive on Wednesday night. On Thursday, a seasonal high of 26 C is in the forecast.

Sunshine and warm, comfortable weather are on tap for the long weekend.

The national weather agency says Toronto will see sunny skies and daytime highs of 25 C, 26 C, and 27 C on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.