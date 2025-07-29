2 adults, 3 youths charged; guns seized after shots fired from vehicle during altercation in Toronto’s east end: police

A loaded 9 mm Ruger-semi automatic handgun and a loaded .45 calibre Ruger semi-automatic handgun were allegedly seized during a July 24 raid in the Gerrard-Coxwell area. (TPS photo)

Five people, including three youths, are facing charges after gunshots were fired from a vehicle towards a group of people on the street in the city’s east end following a fight earlier this month.

The shooting happened on July 5 in the Leslieville neighbourhood, near Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for a shooting in that area just before midnight.

Investigators allege that an altercation broke out between two groups of people – one in a vehicle and another on the street.

They say a gun was then shot from the vehicle towards the group on the street.

No one was injured, but a property was damaged, police say.

Members of Toronto police’s Gun and Gang Task Force – Centralized Shooting Response Team launched an investigation and identified five suspects in connection with this shooting.

On July 18, two male youths were arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were scheduled to appear in bail court the following day.

Further, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, officers executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Gerrard-Coxwell area in connection with this firearms investigation. At that time, officers allegedly seized a loaded 9 mm Ruger-semi automatic handgun and a loaded .45 calibre Ruger semi-automatic handgun.

Faebian Dos Santos, 19, of Toronto, was subsequently arrested. He is facing numerous firearms-related charges.

Kayleigh Williamson, 20, of Toronto, was also arrested and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with, and fail to comply with release order.

Both Dos Santos and Williamson were scheduled to appear in bail court on July 25.

A female youth, of Toronto, was also arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with. The accused, who cannot be named, he had a July 25 court date.

All of the charges have not been proven in court.