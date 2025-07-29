No injuries reported after fire breaks out on roof of East York townhome

Firefighters work to extinguigh a fire on the roof of a townhouse on Broadview Avenue in East York on July 29. (CTV Toronto chopper)

No injuries have been reported following a fire at a townhome in East York on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. at an address on Broadview Avenue, between Fulton and Nealon avenues, south of Mortimer Avenue.

Toronto police say the roof of the building caught fire.

Chopper footage from the scene shows several firefighters on what appears to be a charred rooftop deck working to extinguish a fire.

Broadview Avenue townhome fire July 29 Fire crews were called to a townhouse on Broadview Avenue in East York after a fire broke out on the roof on July 29. (CTV Toronto chopper)

Currently, Nealon is closed between Broadview and Jackman Avenue. Broadview is also off limits between Chester Hill Road and Mortimer.

Police are urging people to consider alternate routes.