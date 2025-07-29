Toronto police investigating items thrown off bridges along Mount Pleasant Road, two vehicles damaged

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after multiple vehicles were struck by items thrown from bridges in midtown the last two nights.

Police said the incidents occurred along Mount Pleasant Road between St. Clair Avenue East and Bloor Street East on Sunday and Monday between 9 and 10 p.m.

Two vehicles were damaged and investigators said it was possible rocks or concrete were thrown off the bridges in at least one incident. Police said no one was injured.

No suspect information has been released, and police are asking motorists to be aware of their surroundings while travelling along Mount Pleasant Road.

“Police would also like to inform the public that anyone caught throwing items from a bridge may be charged criminally,” they said in a news release on Tuesday.

Several police services in Ontario are also investigating similar incidents of rock-throwing from highway overpasses, with the most recent one being reported along the QEW near Mountain and Montrose roads in Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).