‘A smile that would light up a room:’ Canadian tourist killed in home invasion in Costa Rica

Canadian tourist Christopher “Chris” Deir died on July 11 after being shot during a robbery in Costa Rica. He was 40. (Supplied)

A Toronto man who was killed earlier this month in Costa Rica during a home invasion is being remembered by his family as someone whose “true passion was helping people.”

Christopher Deir died on July 11 after being shot during a robbery attempt near the coastal town of Tamarindo. He was 40.

The long-time Scarborough resident had just arrived in the central American nation with his American girlfriend for a vacation. He’d been working there remotely and was also excited about his new venture as a life coach, his eldest brother Pierre Deir said in a written statement provided to CP24.

“Chris was a seeker, driven by an insatiable curiosity about the deeper questions of life. He was passionate about philosophy and applied his studies to nurturing his relationships with vast people from all walks of life that he was involved with,” it notes.

Pierre Deir said his brother was someone who had a “great sense of humour and a smile that would light up a room,” adding that he was very close to his family and friends.

“We are all in shock that such a loving and generous soul lost his life in such a tragic and senseless way,” he said.

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed to CP24 that it is “aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Tamarindo, Costa Rica” and that “consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.”

Chris Deir Canadian tourist Christopher “Chris” Deir died on July 11 after being shot during a robbery in Costa Rica. He was 40. (Supplied)

However, few details are known about the circumstances surrounding Deir’s violent death.

In an email to CP24, Carlos Valverde Fonseca, a spokesperson for Costa Rica’s Organism of Judiciary Investigation (OJI), said the case is under investigation and they cannot provide further details.

Pierre Deir, meanwhile, says the family has only spoken to local authorities on just one occasion and are still searching for answers.

“We wish that there was more communication from the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Department. We have also reached out to the RCMP for assistance with the investigation but have received none as they deferred the investigation to the OIJ,” he said.

“We are hoping to have closure in this tragedy and waiting to see if the OIJ in Costa Rica is able to protect and bring justice to Canadians visiting Costa Rica.”

Deir was working and travelling abroad

Deir, who grew up in Scarborough, was the youngest of three brothers born to first-generation immigrant parents.

He later went on to complete an accounting degree at George Brown College before earning his MBA at the University of Windsor and completing his Certified Financial Advisor certification, his brother said.

Over the years, Deir worked in construction management, financial and business consulting, and real estate.

Recently, he’d been working and travelling abroad in Greece, Italy, Mexico, and most recently Costa Rica.

“He was accomplished in both his personal and professional life and was currently very happy in his new venture of being a life coach as his true passion was helping people,” his brother said.

In an online obituary, Deir’s loved ones wrote that he would be “greatly missed and held dear in the hearts of his many extended family and friends.”

“We appreciate all the love and support of our family, friends and community. Chris impacted so many peoples lives and there has been an over pouring of support from everyone who knew him,” Pierre Deir added in his remarks.

‘Chris touched many people’

Deir’s sudden death has shocked and upset many people who knew him back in Toronto, some of whom have since taken to social media to express their condolences.

Lorinda Crawford knew Deir for 13 years, having volunteered alongside him.

In a post on social media verified by CP24, she said that Deir was an “example of being a good human.”

“Chris touched many people in his many circles of life. He was a beacon of joy, perseverance, humility, courage, gentlemanliness, kindness, diplomacy, and so many other virtues,” she shared.

“His robust and infectious laugh will be missed.”

Gregg King, meanwhile, met Deir in 2022 when he started taking Brazilian jiu jitsu lessons at one of the gyms he owns in York Region.

In a post on social media, also verified by CP24, King described Deir as a “humble and great dude,” who did not deserve what happened to him.

“Polite, had integrity, smart and just what a good man is and should be about,” he wrote.

“Chris, we love you bro!!! Look over your family and your team! I’ll never forget you!!!”

On Tuesday evening, King said that he brought together his students along with some of Deir’s relatives for a posthumous black belt ceremony in his honour.

He said that he also plans to put up a picture of him at his academy in Thornhill where he used to train.

A funeral service for Deir was held in Thornhill on July 24.