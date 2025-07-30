Body of North York man recovered a day after canoe capsized in Kawartha Lakes

OPP say a man's body was recovered after his canoe capsized.

A 75-year-old North York man is dead after his canoe capsized on a lake in Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said a marine call on Balsam Lake came in around 6:21 p.m. Officers were notified that a man in a canoe had gone overboard and did not resurface.

A search for the man was conducted but he was not located before nightfall.

Police said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found his body around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and police said the investigation is ongoing.