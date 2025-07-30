Charles Barkley reiterates his love for ‘the best city in the world’ Toronto

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has once again reiterated that Toronto is his favourite city, this time on a podcast.

Appearing on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on July 28, Barkley shouted out both the city and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Barkley and the two hosts were discussing TNT commentator Paul Bissonnette—who Barkley worked with during his time at the broadcaster—and Bissonnette’s loud and proud love for the Leafs.

“Man, I’m rooting for them (the Leafs),” Barkley said. “Yeah, they got to win soon. I know they let (Mitch) Marner just go, but man, I root for that because that’s my favourite city in the world.”

“Toronto is the best city in the world. Easily,” he continued. “Chicago summers are the second best. Those are my two favorite places in the world.”

It’s not the first time Barkley has expressed his love for Toronto, having previously done so during the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship run, calling the city “one of the best kept secrets in the world.”

It’s also not the first time Barkley has publicly supported the Maple Leafs. Earlier this year, he predicted them to go all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, though he picked fellow Canadians the Edmonton Oilers to beat them.