Man wanted following early morning break-and-enter into home: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home in the city’s east end on July 22.

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home in the city’s east end earlier this month.

Police say just after 5 a.m. on July 22, a man broke into a home in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area, near the Don Valley Parkway.

They allege that he stole a “quantity of property” before fleeing eastbound along Danforth.

The man is described by police as having a large build, and he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black baseball hat, and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.