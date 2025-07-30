Toronto man accused of impersonating police, making death threats

Angelo Vasilopoulos, 47, of Toronto, is wanted in a criminal harassment and threatening investigation. (Toronto police handout)

A 47-year-old man is wanted for allegedly impersonating a police officer at a downtown Toronto office as well as making death threats to two people.

Toronto police said the suspect attended the business in the area of King Street East and Yonge Street on May 15.

He is also accused of repeatedly contacting two people between May and July and threatening them.

In a news release on Wednesday, police identified the suspect as Angelo Vasilopoulos.

He is wanted for false representation as a peace or public officer, harassment by repeated communication with a person, harassment by means of repeated telecommunication and two counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

Vasilopoulos is described as five-foot-six with a thin build and dark-coloured hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.