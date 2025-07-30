Toronto police to announce reward in 1985 disappearance of eight-year-old Nicole Morin

On the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Nicole Morin, Toronto police say they will be announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the abduction of Morin, who went missing from her apartment building at 627 The West Mall in Etobicoke on July 30, 1985.

Investigators previously said Morin had made plans with a friend to meet in the lobby of her building and go swimming.

According to police, at around 11 a.m. that day, she said goodbye to her mother and left the apartment to meet her friend. Morin was never seen again, police said.

Toronto police carried out an extensive search and investigation, which included the creation of a 20-member task force. Police were not successful in locating Morin.

Investigators will be hosting a news conference at her apartment building at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and representatives from Toronto Crime Stoppers and the Missing Children Society of Canada will be in attendance.