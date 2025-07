A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The TTC says regular service has resumed on Line 1 this morning following a “security incident.”

Trains bypassed Bloor-Yonge Station on both Line 1 and Line following the incident, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m., the TTC said.

Regular service has now resumed.