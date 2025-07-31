Ceiling collapse outside North York apartment leaves 1 injured

One person was taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed outside a North York apartment building on Thursday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

One person was sent to hospital after a ceiling at the entrance of a North York apartment building collapsed early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Chalkfarm Drive, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that the underside of the structure detached just outside the front doors of the building. The ceiling collapsed on to a parked vehicle with two occupants inside.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment, officials said.

Images from the scene show a damaged vehicle under a pile of rubble.

The driver of the vehicle told CP24 that he was unloading some items at the time of the collapse.

“I just brought a friend here and the moment I drove in, about to remove the items we brought… the building collapsed on us," he said.

The city’s building department has been notified about the incident, Toronto Fire said.