Ceiling collapse outside North York apartment leaves 1 injured

One person was sent to hospital after a ceiling at the entrance of a North York apartment building collapsed early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred on Chalkfarm Drive, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m.
Toronto Fire told CP24 that the underside of the structure detached just outside the front doors of the building. The ceiling collapsed on to a parked vehicle with two occupants inside.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment, officials said.
Images from the scene show a damaged vehicle under a pile of rubble.
The driver of the vehicle told CP24 that he was unloading some items at the time of the collapse.
“I just brought a friend here and the moment I drove in, about to remove the items we brought… the building collapsed on us," he said.
The city’s building department has been notified about the incident, Toronto Fire said.