Police are on the scene of a collision that injured a cyclist near High Park on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near High Park Wednesday night.

Toronto police say a call for a collision near The Queensway and Colborne Lodge Drive came in shortly before 8 p.m.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. The circumstances that led to the collision are unknown.