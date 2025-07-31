E-scooter rider struck and killed by vehicle in North York, driver fled

A female e-scooter rider is dead after a hit-and-run in North York Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Goddard Street and Codsell Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue West, shortly after 9 p.m. for a collision.
Police say the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle fled, police say. They have a limited description of the vehicle, which is believed to be a small white sedan.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900.
9:01pm
416-808-1900 #GO1593828
