Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto this holiday Monday

The August long weekend is almost upon us and there are numerous events taking place, including the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade set for Saturday.

However, people should note that a number of stores and services will be closing their doors on Monday or will have reduced hours.

Also known as Simcoe Day, August 4 is known as an “optional” holiday in Ontario, meaning that employers are not required to give their workers the day off or shorten their hours, but many still choose to.

What will be open on Civic Holiday Monday:

Public transit users should note that the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule, while GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule. Ferry service to the Toronto Island will also be running on a normal schedule.

Here’s a list of what will be closed:

The city is reminding people that the August Civic Holiday is not a designated fireworks day. This means that residents are only allowed to set off fireworks on their property - if they have obtained a permit from Toronto Fire Services. Fireworks are not permitted in city parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, parking lots, or other private property.