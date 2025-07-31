Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto this holiday Monday

The August long weekend is almost upon us and there are numerous events taking place, including the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade set for Saturday.
However, people should note that a number of stores and services will be closing their doors on Monday or will have reduced hours.
Also known as Simcoe Day, August 4 is known as an “optional” holiday in Ontario, meaning that employers are not required to give their workers the day off or shorten their hours, but many still choose to.
What will be open on Civic Holiday Monday:
- Most grocery stores, restaurants, and movie theatres
- Select Shoppers Drug Mart/Rexall pharmacy locations
- Some Beer Store, LCBO, and Wine Rack locations
- Several shopping centres, including Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Scarborough Town Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Fairview Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Dufferin Mall (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sherway Gardens (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Yorkdale (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Bayview Village (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Shops at Don Mills (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), The Well (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Stackt Market (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- City of Toronto outdoor pools, wading pools, and splash pads
- Community centres and indoor pools
- Municipal golf courses
- Allan Gardens Conservatory and Centennial Park Conservatory (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Fort York National Historic Site and Scarborough Museum (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- High Park Animal Display and Riverdale Farm (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Toronto Zoo (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Centreville Amusement Park (10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- CN Tower (9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Art Gallery of Ontario (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Hockey Hall of Fame (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Casa Loma (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Ripley’s Aquarium (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- Aga Khan Museum (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Gardiner Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Bata Shoe Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Arcadia Earth (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Little Canada (10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
Public transit users should note that the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule, while GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule. Ferry service to the Toronto Island will also be running on a normal schedule.
Here’s a list of what will be closed:
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday
- No Canada Post mail delivery
- Banks/financial institutions and government offices
- St. Lawrence Market
- City of Toronto cultural centres, and select Toronto History Museums
- Museum of Contemporary Art
The city is reminding people that the August Civic Holiday is not a designated fireworks day. This means that residents are only allowed to set off fireworks on their property - if they have obtained a permit from Toronto Fire Services. Fireworks are not permitted in city parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, parking lots, or other private property.