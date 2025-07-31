Man critically injured after being hit by bus near TTC stop in Scarborough

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a bus near a TTC bus stop on Wednesday night, police say.

Investigators say that the 54-year-old man was waiting on the north sidewalk of Eglinton Avenue, near McCowan Road, just after 9:30 p.m. when he was hit.

Toronto police have not provided any further details about the incident at this point.

They are urging any residents, businesses or drivers who have surveillance or dash camera footage from the area to contact them.