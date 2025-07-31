Man sustains serious injuries after falling over a bluff while on riding mower in Scarborough

A man has been rescued after falling over a bluff while on a riding mower in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said they got a call for a rescue on Kildonan Drive, south of Kingston Road, just before 9 p.m.

Crews had to perform a low-angle rope rescue to save the man, TFS said.

Following the rescue, he was transferred into the care of the Toronto paramedics, who told CP24 that he sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately known.