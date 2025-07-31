West Nile virus detected in Toronto resident

A mosquito feeds at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

The first human case of West Nile virus has been reported in Toronto.

In a release on Thursday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said the laboratory-confirmed case is in an adult resident.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

TPH had previously found three mosquito batches that had tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

Symptoms of the virus present between two and 14 days after a person is bitten and can include, fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, and swollen lymph glands.

Public health advises that residents wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and apply insect repellant when outdoors to avoid mosquito bites.