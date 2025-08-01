Man accused of yelling racist slurs, assaulting 2 people in downtown Toronto

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 64-year-old man is accused of yelling racist slurs and assaulting two people in downtown Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Church and Carlton streets. The call came in around 4:15 p.m.

Two people were walking when the suspect began yelling anti-Black racial slurs toward them unprovoked, police allege.

The suspect then allegedly struck one victim in the face and engaged in a physical fight with the other victim.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect at the scene and arrested him.

In a news release on Friday, the suspect was identified as Kevin Hickey of Toronto. He has been charged with two counts of assault.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).