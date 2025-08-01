Toronto police charge 2 men with trafficking 15-year-old girl

Two men have been charged in connection with the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation began in June, and Toronto police officers have since determined that the two suspects allegedly trafficked the victim through deception, coercion and control.

Police allege the suspects created and administered the victim’s online ads for sexual services, during which sexualized pictures were taken.

The girl was transported to different hotels to meet clients and was forced to surrender the money she earned over to the two suspects, police allege.

Officers located the suspects in Toronto and Mississauga on Thursday and arrested them.

They have been identified as 47-year-old Marshall Nathaniel O’Connor and 39-year-old Eric Carreiro.

O’Connor is facing 19 charges, including trafficking in persons under eighteen years by exercising control, trafficking in persons under eighteen years by recruiting, financial benefit/trafficking person under 18, advertising another person’s sexual services, making child pornography and sexual assault.

Carreiro is facing 11 similar charges.

Police have released the photos of the two suspects, as they believe there may be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4838 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).