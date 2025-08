Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

An ongoing police investigation has closed several lanes of the Gardiner Expressway in the city’s west end.

Police say they’re responding to a call for a person in crisis on the highway. They received the call shortly before 8:30 p.m.

No threat to public safety, police say.

The highway was initially closed in both directions at Jameson Avenue.

Police say the westbound lanes remain closed at Dunn Avenue, and one eastbound lane has now reopened.