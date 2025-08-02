Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as wildfire smoke drifts in

FILE - A city view of Toronto on Monday July 14, 2025. An air quality warning has been issued for Toronto, as forest fire smoke pushes levels to "high risk." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Wildfire smoke from the Prairies is drifting towards the Greater Toronto Area, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement.

The national weather agency said the smoke is expected to spread south into southern Ontario this afternoon and evening, which would cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“The wildfire smoke may persist for much of the weekend for parts of southern Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

The national weather agency is advising the public to limit time outdoors until the statement is lifted. Smoke can cause mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches or mild cough.

After a break from the extreme heat, Toronto will see a high of 30 C on Sunday with a humidex of 35. It will be sunny with increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon.

Similar conditions are expected on Civic Holiday Monday.