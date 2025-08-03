Homeowner assaulted during east Toronto break-in, suspect outstanding: police

Images of a male suspect wanted in connection with an Aug. 2 assault with weapon investigation in Toronto's east end. (TPS photos)

Police have released images of a male suspect who allegedly assaulted a homeowner during a break-in at a home in Toronto’s east end.

The incident happened on Saturday near Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for a break-and-enter in that area at about 6 p.m.

Investigators say a homeowner found a male inside their residence and when confronted the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim.

The suspect then allegedly brandished a knife from his backpack and pointed it at the victim before fleeing the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Police said he was last seen boarding a westbound train at Main Street Station.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old and standing six feet tall with a muscular build with short dark hair and a short goatee.

He was last seen wearing a camo baseball hat, a grey t-shirt, a blue and white striped long sleeve shirt tied around his waist, black pants, and black and white running shoes with a black backpack, and carrying a black side bag.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon, unlawfully in a dwelling, and weapons dangerous.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.