Suspect arrested after ‘unprovoked but targeted’ stabbing in Kensington Market, victim critical

Man in critical condition following a stabbing near Kensington Market Sunday August 3, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A 38-year-old man is in police custody after a man was stabbed “multiple times” in Kensington Market early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews say they were called to the area of Bellevue Avenue and Denison Square shortly before 5 a.m. and found a man in his 40s suffering from “serious stab wounds.”

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run and is currently listed in critical condition, say police.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later.

“This stabbing was unprovoked but targeted,” Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

“The suspect has been arrested and he will be charged accordingly.”

A large police presence remains in the area, as the investigation continues.

“It’s very early in this investigation, so there’s not a lot of information that I can share,” the inspector added.

Roads in the vicnity were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.