Man in his 30s in hospital following jet ski collision in Lake Ontario

A man in his 30s is in hospital following an Aug. 4 jet ski collision in Lake Ontario at Humber Bay Park West. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man in his 30s is in hospital following a jet ski collision in Lake Ontario on Monday afternoon, say police.

The incident happened at Etobicoke’s Humber Bay Park West, which is near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Avenue.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving jet skis.

They said officers from the Marine Unit rescued the riders from the water, adding that one of them sustained a leg injury, while another was assessed on scene by paramedics.

It is not known at this time if any other riders were hurt in the crash.

Toronto fire told CP24 that they responded to that area with several trucks and the fire rescue boat on Monday afternoon.

They said that police found two occupants of a watercraft in the lake with life preservers on and pulled them from the water.