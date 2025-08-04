Shooting inside North York karaoke bar sends 1 to hospital

A man is in hospital after being shot inside a karaoke bar near Victoria Park and Sparks avenues in North York.

A shooting at a karaoke bar in North York sent one male in his 20s to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries early Monday morning, paramedics say.

The incident occurred near Victoria Park Avenue and Sparks Avenue, at around 12:45 a.m., police say in a post on X.

The victim is now in a stable condition, police say.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Victoria Park Ave & Sparks Ave @TPS33Div

12:47 am

-male victim in his 20's sustained serious injuries

-he is in stable condition #GO1624529

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 4, 2025

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting inside the karaoke bar, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived. Officials describe him as an East Asian man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build, and was wearing dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.