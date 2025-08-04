Suspect outstanding after woman seriously injured in stabbing on streetcar in Toronto’s east end: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing on a streetcar in Toronto’s East Chinatown are on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of someone who had been stabbed on a streetcar.

They said that the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

At the scene, police said officers found a female victim with unknown injuries.

They later said that the victim, whom they described as a woman in her 30s, had actually left the area and was located a short time later in Leslieville, near Queen Street East and Munro Street.

They said that she was transported to the hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics, meanwhile, told CP24 that they transported one patient to a local trauma centre. The patient is currently in stable condition with what appears to be minor injuries, they said.

He is described by police as a white male, approximately 40 years old with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a black hat.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come...