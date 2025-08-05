2 people taken to hospital following head-on collision with streetcar and vehicle: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

TTC routes are back on a regular schedule following a Tuesday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital and temporarily detoured streetcars.

Toronto police tell CP24 the crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. in the Bathurst and Dundas streets area, after a vehicle and a streetcar crashed head-on.

They say two adult patients were brought to the hospital. A female in her 30s sustained serious, non life-threating injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The streetcar driver sustained minor injuries and was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

There was no information on any passengers.

The TTC had detoured the 511 Bathurst streetcar for a couple hours as a result.

511 Bathurst Regular service has resumed near Bathurst St at Dundas St West - Toronto Western Hospital. https://t.co/qcjUs9X0es — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 5, 2025

The City of Toronto says both southbound and northbound lanes of Bathurst from Dundas Street West to Robinson Street have also reopened.