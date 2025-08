An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down at Islington Avenue as police carry out an investigation near Keele Street, OPP say.

Keele Street has been closed both ways in the area too as police investigate.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes for the time being.