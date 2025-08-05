Male seriously injured in shooting at Scarborough apartment building, suspect outstanding

A male was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment building at Danforth Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough on Aug, 5. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police are investigating after a male was found shot inside an apartment building in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Scarborough Junction neighbourhood, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just after 2:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside an apartment building.

Investigators said officers at the scene located a male victim who had been shot.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported one person to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police said the suspect fled before police arrived at the scene.

He is described as a Black male who is approximately five-foot-ten with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Shooting Danforth/Midland Aug. 5 A male was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment building at Danforth Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough on Aug, 5. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

There is currently a large police presence in that area due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-898-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come. This is a breaking news story…