Man detained at Niagara area Canada-U.S. border crossing after stabbing and assault in Toronto

A man was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in the Niagara region after allegedly fleeing from Toronto following a stabbing over the weekend.

In a release on Tuesday, Toronto police say their officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Sunday just before 5 a.m. in the area of Bellevue and Wales avenues.

Officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds, as well as a female victim who was allegedly assaulted. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival.

Police say the male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect, and he was later detained by CBSA officers in Niagara region at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge before being returned to Toronto, police said.

Murtaza Khaja Sadiavia, 38, of Guelph, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal harassment.

The charges have not been tested in court. He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre earlier this week.