Poor air quality expected in Toronto today as smoky conditions persist

CP24’s Andrew Brennan reports from the Toronto lakefront where haze from wildfire smoke blankets the downtown skyline.

Toronto will once again see diminished air quality on Tuesday as smoke from forest fires in other regions drift into the city.

A special air quality statement has now ended but Toronto’s air quality was still among some of the worst in the world on Tuesday morning.

According to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, Toronto’s air quality was ranked 10th worst in the world as of around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

wildfire map Aug. 5, 2025 The map from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the dispersion of wildfire smoke fine particulate matter for the next 72 hours from August 5, 2025. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Toronto will also see a return of humid weather on Tuesday, with a daytime high of 29 C, feeling closer to 34 with the humidity.

The national weather agency previously said GTA residents may experience some unpleasant symptoms as a result of the smoke, including eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as headaches or a mild cough.

Environment Canada said more serious symptoms, which are less common, include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

Those who are more likely to be impacted by poor air quality include older individuals, pregnant people, young children, people with chronic health conditions, and those who work outdoors.