‘Sea of vehicles:’ Major delays on Hwy. 401 as police close eastbound express lanes in Etobicoke

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Keele Street are closed due to a police investigation.

All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down at Islington Avenue as police carry out an investigation near Keele Street, OPP say.

Keele Street has been closed both ways in the area too as police investigate.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

“We are dealing with a very tough drive on the eastbound 401 and I would actually suggest sticking with the eastbound 407 or city streets,” CP24 Traffic Specialist Lisa Morales said. “It is a really frustrating commute for motorists in that vicinity.”

Morales said that in addition to the main closures, the ramp from the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 409 to the Hwy. 401’s eastbound express lanes is also blocked.

She said right now the backup in the eastbound express lanes extends all the way to Allen Road.

“It is a sea of vehicles,” she said.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes for the time being.