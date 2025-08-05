North York shooting leaves 2 injured: police

Two men are in hospital and two suspects are at large after a shooting at Jane and Driftwood. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Toronto police say two males were taken to hospital following a shooting in North York.

It happened at around 10:25 p.m. on Monday in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police said one male who was found with gunshot wounds at the scene was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A second male who was also injured was also sent to hospital with minor injuries. Police said it is unclear if the second male was shot.

Police have not released detailed suspect descriptions, saying only that two males fled the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.