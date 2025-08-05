Suspect, victim charged following investigation into assault and stabbing on streetcar in Toronto’s east end

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Two people – a suspect and a victim - have both been arrested and charged following an investigation into an assault and stabbing on a streetcar in the city’s east end.

The incident in question occurred on Monday in the East Toronto Chinatown neighbourhood, near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 1:30 p.m. they responded to a call for a stabbing.

Investigators say female and a male, who were unknown to each other, were onboard a TTC streetcar travelling southbound on Broadview from Broadview Station when they got into a physical altercation.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted and stabbed the victim, who has been identified by police as a 31-year-old woman.

Police say the victim then exited the streetcar after asking for assistance. She was found nearby and taken to the hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, they said.

Investigators previously said that the victim had actually left the area and was located a short time later in Leslieville, near Queen Street East and Munro Street.

Paramedics told CP24 at that time that they transported one patient to a local trauma centre.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the area before police arrived. He was last seen walking northbound on Broadview from Gerrard.

Through their investigation, Toronto police identified the suspect. He was located by officers and arrested.

Gullu Jiwani, 72, of Toronto, has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday morning.

Police further allege that during the course of their investigation, they learned that the female victim was wanted for two reports of assault on two victims at Broadview Subway Station on Monday.

In those cases, both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sabrina Young, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, disobey lawful order of court, and assault with weapon or imitation weapon.

She was also scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday morning.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.