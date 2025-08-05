Toronto police release photo of woman wanted in serious assault downtown

Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted someone with an object downtown last month after an argument.

Police are trying to identify a woman wanted in connection with a serious assault inside a commercial building in Toronto’s downtown core last month.

According to police, at around 9:30 a.m. on July 27, officers were called to the area of York and Harbour streets for an assault.

Police allege the victim and suspect were engaged in an argument inside a building in the area when the suspect assaulted the victim with a “solid object.”

The victim sustained serious injuries, police said.

The suspect, who police described as a female with a medium build and long, blonde hair, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

A photo of the suspect has now been released by Toronto police.

The woman was last seen wearing a small backpack, black, shiny tights, light-coloured shoes, and a dark-coloured crop top.

“Police believe there may be further assaults and other suspects involved. Any potential victims are encouraged to contact police,” investigators said in a news release issued Tuesday.