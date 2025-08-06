2 brothers charged; drugs, gun, ammo, and cash seized during North York raid: Toronto police

A gun and ammunition along with large quantities of drugs and cash were seized following a drug trafficking investigation in North York in July. (TPS photos)

Two brothers from Toronto are each facing multiple charges after police seized drugs, a gun, ammo, and cash during a raid in North York late last week, say police.

Last month, Toronto police’s Drug Squad launched a drug trafficking investigation.

Police allege that a male was involved in drug trafficking and was arrested as a result.

They say that a search warrant was subsequently executed on July 31 at an address near Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street that is associated to the accused.

There, officers allegedly found and seized 17,405 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1,470 grams of cocaine, a semi-automatic JR Carbine Multi Caliber firearm, 88 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police say they also arrested a second person at that time.

Emmanuel Igarza, 36, of Toronto, is facing numerous charges, including drug trafficking and possession as well as unauthorized possession of a firearm and fail to comply with probation order.

He had an Aug. 1 court date.

Christian Igarza, 32, also of Toronto, was arrested and charged with possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000, possession of a prohibited device/ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized as well as two counts each of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of a firearm/weapon/prohibited device.

He was also scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

The charges have not been tested in court.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.