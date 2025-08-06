20-year-old man seriously injured in shooting at Scarborough apartment building, suspect remains outstanding

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found shot inside an apartment building in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the Scarborough Junction neighbourhood, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.
Toronto police say they were called to that area just after 2:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside an apartment building.
Investigators said officers at the scene located a male victim who had been shot.
Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported one person to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Police later confirmed that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
They said that the suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.
He is described as a Black male who is approximately five-foot-ten with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black clothing.
There is currently a large police presence in that area due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-898-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More details to come. This is a breaking news story…
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 5, 2025
Danforth Rd and Midland Ave area @TPS41DIV
2:47 pm
-police responded to reports of a shooting inside an apartment building
-officers located one male victim who had been shot
-unknown extent of injuries at this time
-suspect fled prior to police arrival#GO1635824
^sm