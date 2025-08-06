Fire at downtown magic mushroom dispensary investigated as possible arson: Toronto police

A fire at a magic mushroom dispensary in Toronto’s downtown core is being investigated as suspected arson, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to a dispensary in the area of Yonge and Grosvenor streets at around 3:40 a.m. for a reported fire.
When they arrived, a small fire was found and quickly extinguished, Toronto Fire told CP24.
No injuries were reported.
Toronto police are currently on the scene and say the incident is being investigated as a possible arson.
Investigators have not released any information on potential suspects.