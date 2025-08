The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 43-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Scarborough Bluffs on Monday.

Police said they received a call for a sexual assault in the area of Bluffers Park Road and Brimley Road South just after 10 p.m.

The woman was in the water when the suspect approached and sexually assaulted her, police allege.

Police arrested the suspect, Kobard Reginold of Brampton, and charged him with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sept. 16.