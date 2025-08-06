Man found shot following two-vehicle collision near Downsview Park: police

Police are investigating a shooting and collision near Downsview Park on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Toronto police say a man has been found shot following a two-vehicle collision near Downsview Park Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Stanley Greene Boulevard and Downsview Park Boulevard at around 1:05 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

A male victim who was one of the drivers was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The second driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third vehicle that wasn’t involved in the collision fled the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.