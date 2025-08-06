Man sustains leg injury during industrial accident in downtown Toronto

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man has been seriously injured as a result of an industrial accident in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Dalhousie Street and Dundas Street East.

Dalhousie was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 12:12 p.m. after a male was struck by material being moved by a crane.

They said that he suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.