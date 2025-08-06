Man seriously injured in stabbing near Dufferin and Bloor

A man in his 20s is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a residential neighbourhood near Bloor Street West and Russett Avenue, west of Dufferin Street, around 4 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect described as a Black male, six feet tall, between 40 and 50 years old, who was wearing a black jacket, pants, a black baseball hat and glasses.
He was last seen northbound on Dufferin Street.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not immediately known.