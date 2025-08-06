Ontario woman loses nearly $3,000 after clicking fake e-transfer link

An Ontario woman trying to sell used clothing online was scammed out of $2,740 through a fake e-transfer link.

E-transfers are one of the most popular ways to send and receive money in Canada, with more than one billion transactions happening each year. However, fraudsters are finding new ways to hack into your bank account, using fake links to gain access to your funds.

An Ontario woman was trying to sell some used clothing online when someone offered to buy a set of pajamas for $40.

The buyer sent the woman what appeared to be a link to an e-transfer, however, it was a scam, and she lost $2,740 in the process.

“I was shocked. I thought this could never happen to me” said Lola Bjelovuk, of Toronto.

Bjelovuk was using Poshmark, a website that brings together buyers and sellers, allowing users to purchase new and second-hand items.

In January of this year, she said she posted pajamas on the website for $40 and was contacted by a potential buyer offering to buy them.

“I saw a link there for $40 which is what I was selling it for. It was an e-transfer so I thought, perfect” Bjelovuk told CTV News.

According to Bjelovuk, the link redirected her to a website that looked like a regular e-transfer site, so she decided to deposit the funds.

“I clicked Tangerine and put in my client number and password. In between that time, Tangerine had sent me a security code, so I entered the security code thinking everything was fine” she said.

However, after Bjelovuk entered the security code, the website froze.

She said that someone she didn’t know added their name to her e-transfer contact list and she was scammed out of $2,740.

Bjelovuk says she’s been trying for six months to get her money back without success.

“I was told my claim was denied because I was the one that was negligent, because I put in my password” she said.

“I felt shocked, I felt let down by the banking system.”

Tangerine Bank initially denied woman’s fraud claim

A spokesperson for Tangerine Bank provided the following statement when CTV News reached out on Bjelovuk’s behalf:

“While we cannot comment on individual client matters for privacy reasons, we take cases of fraud very seriously and ensure we are taking appropriate measures to help protect our clients,” the financial institution said.

“Scams are designed to get you to share personal or financial information – it’s important to remember that Tangerine will never ask you to download any software or remote access apps, and you should never share your login information or one-time passcodes with anyone."

Tangerine went on to say that with fraud attempts on the rise in Canada, clients are “always encouraged to stay aware of safe banking habits so they can help recognize, reject, and report fraud.”

“We have) up-to-date information on ways our clients can protect themselves on our Security Centre hub which can be found at www.tangerine.ca/security," the statement read.

Company gives full refund after CTV News reaches out

After CTV News reached out to Tangerine Bank, they reviewed Bjelovuk’s case again and reached out to her to let her know that “(their) recovery efforts with the other financial institution were ultimately successful, and your funds have been fully recovered.”

“While this is not always the outcome in similar cases especially where client liability is involved, we’re very pleased that this resolution worked out positively in your situation,” the letter sent by Tangerine Bank to Bjelovuk stated.

“With fraud attempts on the rise across Canada, we strongly encourage clients to stay informed and practice safe banking habits. Being aware can help you recognize, reject, and report fraudulent activity more effectively.”

Bjelovuk has now been given a full refund, which was great news for her.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful” she said.

‘Think before you click,’ says cybersecurity expert

Cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak is urging consumers to “think before you click, just don’t click on links that have been sent to you.”

He said artificial intelligence is making it easier for criminals to create real looking e-transfers and banking websites, adding that scammers send fake links hoping you’ll click on them.

“You think you are logging in to your bank, but in actuality you are logging in and giving your information to these fraudsters, to hackers, who capture the information and gain access to your account and transfer money out,” said Kotak.

He advises using auto-deposit, strong passwords, and making sure you’re on trusted websites.

Cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak Cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak is urging consumers to 'think before you click' to avoid becoming a victim of an e-transfer phishing scam.

When sending and receiving e-transfers between families and friends, you may not need to be as cautious, however, when dealing with people you don’t know, its advised to take extra time and make sure everything is legitimate. If something seems off, don’t click on any links or provide your personal information.