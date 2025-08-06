Police find explosives during Hwy. 400 traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Highway 400 led to the arrest of a Scarborough man after Ontario Provincial Police discovered materials used to make pipe bombs in the vehicle.

At about 1 a.m. on July 30, officers pulled over a driver who was wanted by another police service. During the stop, police determine that the passenger, a 33-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., was in possession of bomb-making materials.

“Investigation revealed the passenger in the vehicle was in possession of pipe bomb making material,” police said in a news release Wednesday. The seized items were handed over to the OPP explosives disposal unit.

OPP have not released further details about the suspect’s alleged intentions or any potential connections to broader criminal activity.

The passenger faces four charges – making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was held for bail and was scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Aug. 6.