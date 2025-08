A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police say one person has been shot in Scarborough.

They got a call for a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue at 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim. There is no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

Police say three suspects fled and were last seen northbound on Warden Avenue.

No suspect descriptions have been released.