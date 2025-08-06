Toronto man charged after allegedly sending repeated xenophobic and racist messages to 2 victims

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A Toronto man has been charged with criminal harassment and uttering threats after allegedly sending repeated xenophobic and racist messages to two separate victims.

Police say on June 14 they were made aware of an individual who was allegedly sending online communications to two people.

They say in June and July, the suspect sent multiple online communications “of a threatening nature” to the first victim. In several of those messages, he allegedly made threats to harm the victim, police said.

During that same time frame, the same suspect allegedly sent repeated online communications “of a harassing nature” to a second victim.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was identified.

On Aug. 6, investigators executed a search warrant where they located and arrested 41-year-old Christopher Maatman, of Toronto.

He is facing three counts of uttering threats and nine counts of criminal harassment.

Maatman was scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with further information about this suspected hate-motivated criminal harassment investigation is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4842 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.