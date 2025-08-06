Toronto police release images of suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault at downtown park

Images of a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault in downtown Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released images of a suspect accused of hurling homophobic slurs and assaulting one person at a downtown park last week.

Police said a call came in around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the area of Bayview Avenue and Front Street East.

One person was speaking on the phone when an unknown man, unprovoked, allegedly began swearing at them and using homophobic slurs.

Police said the man then asked the victim if they were recording him on their phone.

During their interaction, the suspect allegedly tried to kick the victim, prompting them to run into a nearby business.

The suspect followed but subsequently left when police were contacted.

Investigators described the suspect as a 40-year-old Brown man, five-foot-10 with a lean build, grey stubble, a beard, and longer hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).