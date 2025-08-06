‘We are building that tunnel’: Ford responds to reports of previously shelved study on 401 tunnel

Premier Doug Ford is defending his plans to build a tunnel under Highway 401 amid media reports earlier this week that suggest previous study of the project was shelved by the province back in 2021.

“Times have changed now,” Ford said when asked about the earlier study, which came to light after multiple media reports based on Freedom of Information (FOI) requests on the subject.

The documents, according to Global News, identified financial and construction challenges with the project as well as risks of a potential roadway collapse.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated news conference in Thornhill on Wednesday, Ford said he struggled to recall any previous study done on the project.

“I’m going to be very frank. I can’t even remember back in 2019, six, seven years ago. Everyone’s wanted to put a tunnel in, even when I was a (city) councillor. People wanted to tunnel the Gardiner (Expressway), and tunnel this, and tunnel that,” he said.

“We are starting off fresh.”

He added that safety will be the “number one” priority.

Earlier this year, the province announced a request for proposals, seeking interested parties to help carry out a feasibility study on the tunnel.

The study isn’t expected to be complete until February 2027.

‘We sure the heck can tunnel along the 401’

The premier has previously said he would like to see the tunnel extend from east of Highway 410 in Mississauga to east of Scarborough.

“You have two things to do. You either sit there, be stagnant, like a lot of governments did, and watch the capacity on all 400 series highways max out in 10 years, including the 407, or you think of the future,” Ford said.

“You think of 50 years down the road. We are building that tunnel as sure as I’m talking to you.”

He said the province plans to “continue reaching out to experts” around the world for guidance on the project.

“If they can tunnel under the English Channel, if they can tunnel through mountains and every other place, we sure the heck can tunnel along the 401,” Ford added.

He said the province is envisioning a 19.5-metre wide tunnel with three levels, including one level for eastbound traffic, one level for westbound traffic, and one level for transit.

“At one time, we thought we’d have two tunnels, but now some creativity; one tunnel, three levels, and it is going to serve the people for decades to come,” the premier said.

“I’ll be pushing up tulips by the time everyone’s riding this full steam. It is a vision, and it works, and it is going to help our economy and help people get home quicker and get goods to market a lot faster. But it is happening.”

Experts who have previously spoken to CP24 have cast doubt on the project, questioning whether it is a viable solution to solve the issue of congestion.

Matthew Turner, a professor of economics at Brown University and former University of Toronto professor, told CP24 in May that Toronto does need more transportation capacity.

“This is probably a very expensive way to get it, that it’ll take so long to build that it’s not even relevant to talk about it,” he said.